Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 1,128,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,114. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

