SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundThinking updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.18. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.