Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 2,880,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

