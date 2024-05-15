SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Raised by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPTS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,944. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.