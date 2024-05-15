SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.58

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 13874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

