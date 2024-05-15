SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.43

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 299498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

