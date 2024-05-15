SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.39

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 3833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after buying an additional 721,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

