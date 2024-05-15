Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Director John Michael Dimaio Purchases 6,000 Shares

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Dimaio purchased 6,000 shares of Spectral AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $10,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spectral AI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Spectral AI stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Spectral AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDAI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

