Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2695 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of SEPJY remained flat at $17.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Spectris has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

