Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Spyre Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 114,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,930. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

