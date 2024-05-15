Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Spyre Therapeutics stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 114,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,930. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

