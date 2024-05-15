Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE SQSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 443,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,552. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473 over the last three months. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $9,648,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

