Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.2 %

Squarespace stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,903,473. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

