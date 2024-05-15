SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. 487,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,316. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.