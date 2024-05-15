Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

