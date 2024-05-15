Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,987 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Stellantis worth $148,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $9,419,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 3,600,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

