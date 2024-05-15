Stereotaxis, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Stereotaxis in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 105.62%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.