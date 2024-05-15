Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

STER traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

