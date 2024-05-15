Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 123,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

