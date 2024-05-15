Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

