Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IGT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

