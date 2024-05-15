Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (ADVM, AHCO, ALLO, ANNX, ARQQ, CMI, CRIS, DE, FLUT, HUYA)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 15th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $319.00 price target on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $611.00 target price on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $11.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

