Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (ADVM, AHCO, ALLO, ANNX, ARQQ, CMI, CRIS, DE, FLUT, HUYA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 15th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $319.00 price target on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $611.00 target price on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $11.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.