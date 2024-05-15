Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,858 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 4,215 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celestica by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 3,812,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,478. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

