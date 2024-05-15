StockNews.com Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

