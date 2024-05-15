StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

