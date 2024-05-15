StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

