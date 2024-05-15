StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.