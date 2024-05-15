Strattec Security Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strattec Security in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 712,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

