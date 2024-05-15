Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34, Zacks reports. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 107.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS.
Stryve Foods Stock Down 8.5 %
SNAX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 9,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stryve Foods
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.