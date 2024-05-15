Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,372,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,090 shares of company stock worth $98,085,165. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $325.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

