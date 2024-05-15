Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.89.

GWW traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $954.62. 84,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,984. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $974.23 and its 200-day moving average is $895.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

