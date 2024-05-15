Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 449,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,328. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.