Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

