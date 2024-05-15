Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 346,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

