Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 3,088,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,344. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

