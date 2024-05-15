Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,605,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.79. 676,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.68.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

