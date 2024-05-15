Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,830. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

