Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,603. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.