Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $62,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

