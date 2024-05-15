Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 15,392,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,753,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

