Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,032,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

