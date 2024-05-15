Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 96,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,723,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,653,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

