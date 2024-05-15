Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.70. 286,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.80 and its 200 day moving average is $491.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $388.00 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

