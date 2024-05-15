Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,315 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 590,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,326. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

