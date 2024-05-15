Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

SUM stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after purchasing an additional 136,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

