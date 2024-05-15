SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPWR

SunPower Trading Up 59.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $769.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.