SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $3.40. SunPower shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,455,649 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

SunPower Stock Down 29.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

