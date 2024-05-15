Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Neal O’Connor Purchases 1,654,500 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Neal O’Connor bought 1,654,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,199.50 ($12,052.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

