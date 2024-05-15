Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SUP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.46. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.57.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.10 million.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
