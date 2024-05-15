Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.46. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

