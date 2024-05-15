SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SurgePays in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SurgePays’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SURG

SurgePays Price Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the third quarter worth $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.