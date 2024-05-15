Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

